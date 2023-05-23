Birth anniv of Raja Ram Mohan Roy celebrated

KOLKATA: Like every year, this year, too, Ram Mohan Mission High School and the Mission celebrated the 251st birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, father of modern India, at Science City auditorium on Monday.



On the birth anniversary celebration of the social reformer, who campaigned for the rights of women, Ram Mohan Mission Puraskhar 2023 was conferred upon Father Dominic Savio, principal of St Xavier’s College for his outstanding contribution to education and veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee for her lifelong contribution to cinema on Monday.

“Our main intention is to promote girl education. We travel all across Bengal to promote girls’ education. If someone is willing to study but isn’t financially capable enough, we try to help them,” said Rammohan Mission president Sujoy Biswas.

The institute also announced a year-long schedule on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the father of Bengal Renaissance.

Biswas further added that the institute wants to spread the message of the great scholar, who campaigned against untouchability and the caste system.

TMC leader Saugata Roy congratulated the Mission for their relentless service to promote Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s teachings in society. “Every year, the Mission conducts several programmes and an award ceremony. This year, too, they have done the same,” said the politician.

‘Charulata’ actress Madhabi said: “Great people have left the world but their contributions and ideologies keep inspiring us forever.”