Birpara observes 24-hr bandh as people demand cessation of dolomite loading & unloading ops

Alipurduar: A 24-hour general strike brought daily life to a standstill in Birpara on Wednesday, as local residents, under the banner of the non-political organisation Voice of Birpara, demanded the immediate cessation of dolomite loading and unloading operations at Dalgaon Railway Station.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, saw complete closure of shops and a halt in vehicular movement, including dolomite-loaded dumpers. Emergency services, however, remained operational. The protest, described as a spontaneous expression of public outrage, reflects long-standing concerns over health and environmental hazards caused by dolomite dust in the region.

Dolomite is transported from Bhutan and loaded at Dalgaon station for dispatch to other parts of the country. Residents allege that the dust generated during loading and transportation has severely affected Birpara, leading to respiratory and skin-related ailments.

“For over two decades, the people of Birpara have been suffering due to dolomite dust. Despite repeated appeals to the administration, no action has been taken. This bandh is our cry for help,” said Mrityunjay Bose, a member of Voice of Birpara. “If the authorities continue to ignore our demands, we will be compelled to escalate the movement.”

The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations that have spanned nearly 25 years, with locals demanding that dolomite operations be shifted away from populated areas.

Responding to the bandh, Amarjit Gautam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Alipurduar Division, stated: “Everyone has the right to protest. However, dolomite transportation is being carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the State Pollution Control Board. Work is already underway to shift dolomite operations to Mujnai station. However, relocating the siding from Dalgaon will take time.”