Birpara murder case: TMC suspends Panchayat member

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has suspended Lakshmi Mochari, a member of Birpara-I Gram Panchayat and the sister of Pratap Shah, the main accused in the murder of Manoj Lohar in Birpara, due to her involvement in anti-social activities.

Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool’s Alipurduar district president, announced the expulsion of the Panchayat member on Wednesday morning.

Within two hours, the Panchayat member was arrested by the police.

According to police sources, Manoj Lohar, a 26-year-old resident of Birpara Tea Garden, was brutally murdered on the night of August 23, following a dispute linked with illegal distribution of coal. The police apprehended three individuals who were known to Manoj — Pratap Shah, Pawan Shah, and Raja Shah — for their alleged involvement. On Wednesday, based on a complaint from Manoj’s mother, Purki Ghatowar, the police arrested Lakshmi Mochari. She is set to be presented before the Alipurduar district court, where the authorities will seek remand.

Prakash Chik Baraik said: “The party will take strict action against anyone involved in anti-social acts. Lakshmi Mochari was found associated with such activities, and we have evidence. She has been expelled from the party today. We are saddened by the death of Manoj Lohar. The police will take action according to the law.”

District Superintendent of Police, Y Raghubamashi, stated: “Lakshmi Mochari has been arrested based on a specific complaint and appropriate action will be taken according to the law.”