Bird watchers flag ‘sharp decline’ in avian population

BALURGHAT: A three-day bird survey began in South Dinajpur district on Saturday to assess the current status of avian life across wetlands, ponds, riversides and other water bodies. The survey, which will continue on till Tuesday (no survey on Monday), is being jointly organised by the Forest department along with various bird watcher groups and environmental organisations.

Bird lovers and environmentalists participating in the exercise have expressed serious concern over the alarming decline in bird numbers in the district. According to preliminary findings, while around 1.5 lakh birds were recorded during last year’s survey, the number has dropped drastically to approximately 31,500 birds this year, indicating a worrying downward trend.

Several factors have been identified as possible reasons behind the decline. Climate change has altered natural habitats, while indiscriminate use of chemicals in ponds to promote fish growth is affecting aquatic ecosystems.

In addition, illegal bird hunting using nets has emerged as a major threat, particularly during the winter months when migratory birds arrive in the region. Despite the decline, survey teams documented the presence of several species, including Lesser Whistling Duck, Swamphen, Common Kingfisher, European Hooper, Purple Heron, Night Heron, Barn Swallow, Green Bee-eater, Egret and Cormorant.

Participants recalled that earlier, during every winter season, wetlands, tanks, dighis and riversides in the district would witness the arrival of birds in large numbers. However, such scenes have now become increasingly rare, with significantly fewer birds visiting these habitats.Environmental activist Biswajit Basak said: “The survey results highlight the urgent need for conservation measures, strict action against bird hunting and regulation of harmful chemicals to protect bird habitats.”

A senior forest official stated that the department is closely monitoring the situation and will take necessary steps to strengthen awareness, enforcement and habitat conservation to safeguard the district’s avian biodiversity.