Bird flu scare: Bengal Safari Park bans chicken from animals diet

Siliguri: In response to bird flu scare, authorities at Bengal Safari Park, Siliguri have imposed a complete ban on chicken as animal feed and increased surveillance measures, particularly for foreign birds. The park has also enforced strict hygiene protocols for visitors and staff, despite no reported cases of bird flu within the facility.

The park, home to tigers, leopards, snakes, bears and other animals need approximately 1,535 kg of local chicken worth about Rs 9 lakh and 12,000 kg of poultry chicken worth Rs 31 lakh annually to feed its carnivorous inhabitants.

However, with the growing concerns over bird flu, the supply of chicken has been completely halted. To compensate, the authorities have increased the supply of alternative meats, such as mutton, buffalo meat, and pork. Snakes are now being fed rats instead of their usual poultry-based diet.

Enhanced precautionary measures include sanitisation of safari vehicle wheels before and after trips and mandatory foot washing for visitors upon entry. Special care is being taken for the park’s exotic birds, with dedicated personnel assigned exclusively to their care. These caretakers must sanitize their hands before and after handling the birds and are prohibited from interacting with other animals in the park. Additionally, as a preventive measure, all animal exchanges with other parks have been temporarily suspended.

Saurabh Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority stated: “As soon as we received the news of bird flu, we stopped the supply of chickens.

Surveillance has been increased in the park and animal exchanges have been halted for the time being. Although bird flu has not yet affected the park, we are taking no chances and have made all necessary preparations. Our staff, especially those handling birds, have been instructed to follow strict hygiene protocols.”