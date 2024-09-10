Bird flu: CM directs state admin to seal border with Odisha

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the police administration to seal the Odisha border amidst reports of bird flu in the neighbouring state.



Banerjee instructed the state’s chief secretary Manoj Pant to take it up with the Railways and ensure that poultry birds and eggs are not imported from Odisha through the rail network.

“I was informed by Vivek Kumar (additional chief secretary of Animal Resources Development Department) of the bird flu outbreak in Odisha. A section of businessmen are importing chicken from the borders of Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia. I have no objections to business but we cannot allow anything that can pose health hazards. The administration should seal these borders and stop the entry of poultry birds and eggs from Odisha,” Banerjee said during an administrative meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar. She instructed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the Railways to prevent the entry of poultry birds and eggs through the rail route.

“We will import from Odisha once the situation normalises,” she added.

Several birds were culled at Kendrapara in Odisha on Sunday and the carcasses were buried in deep pits lined with lime after an outbreak of avian flu (H5N1) was confirmed.

Banerjee also directed the Health department to appoint a nodal officer for diseases like dengue, malaria and also for Mpox. She directed her cabinet ministers, MLAs and all officials of the state government to abide by the instructions of the state government related to Mpox. “You have to strictly adhere to the instructions of the state government till the bird flu situation is under control. In case of violations, action will be taken as per law. No one will be spared,” she warned.