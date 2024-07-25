‘Bird flu cases reported from Malda, Howrah and South 24-Parganas’

Kolkata: At a time when the number of dengue and malaria infected patients is going up in the state, a couple of cases of suspected bird flu have been reported in the state.



It was reportedly learnt that some children have suspectedly been infected with bird flu. Cases were reported from the districts like Malda, Howrah and South 24-Parganas. These children were admitted to hospital. There is however no confirmation from the state Health department that these children have been affected with bird flu.

In the last month, confusions were spread among the people about bird flu as the World Health Organization (WHO) had reported a case of human infection by bird flu virus that had happened in February-March this year. Health secretary then urged the people not to panic. During a joint press conference, Health Secretary N S Nigam had said that a 2.5-year-old child was infected with influenza in Malda’s Kaliachak. The patient was taken to the Malda Medical College and later shifted to the NRS Medical College in the city.

Though many patients, including children, have been admitted to various city’s hospitals with influenza. Seasonal flu (H3N2) has left several hospitals grappling with these patients in the last few weeks. Several swine wine flu cases have also been reported. At some hospitals, more than half of those diagnosed with influenza have tested positive for seasonal flu. In some cases swine flu was also detected. Many patients with seasonal influenza have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Since the patients have similar and overlapping symptoms, doctors are confused.

The number of dengue patients has been going up in various private hospitals in Kolkata. The sudden, sharp rise in patient count has forced several hospitals to earmark beds for those with dengue symptoms. The hospitals are struggling to identify patients and have been recommending a Flu-PCR test to all patients with persistent high fever, severe body ache, fatigue, nausea

and breathlessness.