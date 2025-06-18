Bird deaths in South Dhupjhora spark panic, probe underway

Jalpaiguri: In a disturbing incident, over a hundred birds have been found dead in South Dhupjhora of Chalsa Block in the Jalpaiguri district, triggering alarm among residents and environmentalists alike. The sudden mass deaths — described as unprecedented in the region — have left the local community gripped by fear and uncertainty.

The carcasses of doves, sparrows, and other small native species were found strewn across a recently tilled agricultural field near the ecologically sensitive Gorumara forest.

Locals first spotted the carcasses early Tuesday morning, prompting immediate concern and a rush of speculation over what may have caused such the mass die-off.

Theories range from pesticide poisoning to viral outbreaks such as avian flu, but the exact cause remains unknown. The shocking nature of the event has prompted urgent calls for an investigation.

“This is not something we’ve ever seen here before,” said Suman Choudhury, a local environmentalist. “The death of so many birds in one concentrated area is highly unusual. It could be poisoning or a virus—we need scientific testing to know for sure.”

Environmental concerns are amplified by the location of the incident.

“The field lies between Gorumara and Chapramari forests, both crucial habitats for birdlife,” noted Anirban Majumdar, another environmental activist. “Such incidents could have a cascading impact on the region’s ecological balance. A thorough and immediate investigation by the Forest Department is essential.”

Forest officials have responded swiftly. A team from the Gorumara Wildlife Division has reached the site, collected samples from the dead birds, and initiated a formal investigation.

“We have brought in the carcasses for laboratory tests,” said Dwijpratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division. “Samples from the birds’ saliva and other biological matter will be analysed to detect any toxic substances or infections that may have caused the deaths.”