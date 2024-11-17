Birbhum: TMC’s core committee meet signals unity and coordination

Kolkata: Following the instruction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, the members of the core committee of the Birbhum Trinamool leaders held a meeting at the Labhpur party office where Anubrata Mondal and Kajol Seikh also participated.

The district party has sent a strong message that both the leaders would work together for the betterment of the party.

After Mondal returned to the district, several ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ programmes were organised in various places in the district but Mondal and Seikh were not seen attending the meetings together giving birth to the speculations if there was any rift between the two leaders.

After Mondal was arrested by a Central agency around two years ago, a 6-member core committee was formed following the direction of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Mondal was kept by the party as the district president.

After Mondal returned to Birbhum, from some of the ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ programmes, Mondal thanked the core committee for ensuring a good result for the party in the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections.

Incidentally, the party performed well in the district during the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections without Mondal’s help. The party’s top leadership had received information that all the leaders were not coming together under one platform as there was a lack of coordination among the district leaders. Mondal recently said that the core committee formed earlier was Bolpur-centric and lacked representations from all the quarters.

He said that he would take up the issue with Trinamool Congress supremo so that there is a proper representation of leaders in the core committee.

Apart from district president Mondal and Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Sheikh, other core committee leaders Bikash Roychoudhury, Labhpur MLA Abhijit Singha, minister Chandranath Sinha, Assembly deputy speaker and a MLA Asish Banerjee took part in the meeting. It was decided that the responsibilities related to the organisational works will be on the core committee and the leaders will work in coordination.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a recent programme told the media that there was no need to change the core committee in Birbhum as the party has performed better in all the recent elections in the districts.