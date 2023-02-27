Birbhum: Stir erupts over unnatural death of youth

KOLKATA: Protest erupted at Suri in Birbhum after the unnatural death of a youth who was allegedly involved in a case registered by the police which is said to be a false one. The youth identified as Tanmoy Das (27) of Rakshakalitala in Suri was allegedly involved in online gambling. According to sources, Das was found hanging inside his room on Sunday morning. His family members alleged that Das was being called by the cops at the Suri police station. Alleging mental torture by the police, local people and Das's family members put up a blockade on Suri-Sainthia bypass demanding appropriate action. When police tried to recover the body and send it for autopsy, local people and the youth's family members became violent. Cops also tried to convince people to withdraw the blockade but failed. A police van was vandalised and stones were pelted at the cops.