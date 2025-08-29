Birbhum road accident: 3, including child, killed

Kolkata: Three persons, including a child, were killed in a road accident in Birbhum on Wednesday night when a tractor collided head-on

with a toto.

Sources said one of the deceased, Pathik Let of Mallarpur, had visited Tarapith earlier in the day to offer puja. He was returning home at night with his family in a toto when a tractor laden with stone dust came from the opposite direction and rammed into the vehicle. The impact threw all passengers onto the road, leaving them with multiple injuries.

Pathik and his daughter, Pomi Let, were run over by the tractor. Local residents rushed the injured to Rampurhat Hospital, where doctors declared Pathik, Pomi and a six-year-old girl dead on arrival.

Following the accident, residents staged a protest at the spot. A large contingent of police was deployed to restore order. The agitation subsided after intervention by the force.

Police have seized both the tractor and the toto. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause

of the accident.