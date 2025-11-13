Birbhum Police seize about 20K gelatin sticks from Nalhati

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough, Birbhum Police District has seized a huge number of gelatin sticks and arrested one person from Nalhati in Birbhum on

Tuesday night.

According to sources, in the backdrop of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that took place on Monday evening, the police across the state were directed to increase vigilance in their respective areas and intervene if anything suspicious is found or reported.

It was also directed from the state police headquarters to conduct naka-checking at multiple places, especially in the bordering areas. Police informed that as per the direction, naka-checking was being conducted at multiple places during which police intercepted a pick-up van in the Nalhati area on Sultanpur-Nalhati Road. During a search of the pick up van, police found 50 bags full of gelatin sticks.

After counting, police found that about 20,000 gelatin sticks were being carried in the pick-up van. During initial interrogation, cops came to know that the driver had procured the gelatin sticks from Pakur in Jharkhand.

“We have arrested a man and seized a huge quantity of gelatin sticks. The said consignment was being procured and transported illegally,” said a senior official of the Birbhum Police District.