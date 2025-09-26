Birbhum Police file chargesheet in child murder

Kolkata: Birbhum District Police on Friday filed a chargesheet at the Rampurhat Court in the murder of a Class VII student, just 10 days after her body was recovered and nine days after the arrest of the accused teacher.

The girl had left home for tuition on August 28 but did not return. Her family lodged a missing complaint at Rampurhat Police Station. On September 16, police recovered her decomposed and mutilated body from a wetland near Kalidanga village in Rampurhat.

Subsequently, a physics teacher from the student’s school was arrested on suspicion of killing her. The chargesheet states that the teacher first punched a hole in the girl’s neck to drain the blood, then used chemicals to wash his bathroom in an attempt to destroy bloodstains and DNA evidence. He allegedly placed the mutilated body in a sack before dumping it in the water body.

After the hearing, the magistrate remanded the accused in judicial custody till October 28. Mpost