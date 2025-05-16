Birbhum: House collapses due to explosion, ‘2 detained’

Kolkata: Tension spread in Suri, in Birbhum district, after a house collapsed and its roof was blown away due to an explosion that occurred late on Wednesday night. No no one was injured in the explosion as the house was empty at the time of the incident.

Police have reportedly detained two individuals and are questioning them. Sources state that late on Wednesday night, around 1:30 am, a massive explosion occurred in the Paschimpara area, inside an abandoned mud house.

Local residents alleged that on Wednesday night they woke up to the sound of the explosion. When they came out of their homes, the villagers saw the abandoned house which is reportedly owned by a man identified as Golam Murtaza, was severely damaged and the metal sheet of the roof was blown away and it was hanging from a tree. However, as there was nobody present inside the house.

After a while police reached the spot and started a probe. It is suspected that a good number of crude bombs were stored inside the abandoned house which somehow exploded.

It has been learnt that Murtaza is a farmer and also drives toto as well. In the area he is known as a respectable person. However, since the explosion, he is reportedly missing. Police are searching for him at all possible places.

It may be mentioned that recently several bombs were recovered from the Choto Sija village in Sainthia of Birbhum. Before that last month a huge quantity of explosives including, ammonium nitrate, gelatin sticks and a detonator were seized.