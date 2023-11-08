Birbhum: Factional feud rocks BJP surrounding Anupam Hazra

Factional feud surrounding BJP leader Anupam Hazra has plagued the party’s unit in the state as its workers in Birbhum vandalized a meeting venue protesting against the leader.

The incident took place in Birbhum’s Khayrasole. It was learnt that a party’s organisational meeting was due to be held at the spot and Anupam was scheduled to attend it. However, two factions of BJP clashed as one side protested against Hazra attending the event and subsequently vandalised the venue. The BJP leader has said that he will attend the meeting and no force can stop him.

Hazra has been off late courting controversies through his remarks. During a recent ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ programme in East Burdwan’s Kalna, Hazra targeted some of his party leaders and said getting a post in BJP is equivalent of slavery. “Bengal BJP is now in such a shape that if one gets a post, he/she will become a slave. One will be served show causes for trivial issues or he/she will be suspended or sacked. Do we love to be slaves?” asked Hazra.

He also made explosive remarks on Tuesday saying that Viswa Bharati V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty wants to portray himself as a BJP member in the hope of getting an extension. Hazra also visited the TMC’s protest site and spoke to the leaders there. TMC is protesting against Visva Bharati authorities for excluding Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore from the

heritage plaques.

It was learnt that the state BJP unit leaders may complain to the top-rung leaders of their party against Hazra who is allegedly violating party discipline. Anupam, however, has alleged that despite being a central-level BJP leader he is not invited to any of the party meetings.