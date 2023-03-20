Birbhum DM confirms land mutated in Amartya Sen’s name

Kolkata: Amid Viswa Bharati University’s (VBU) notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him to show cause as to why he should not be evicted from the 1.38 acres of land he is holding in the Shantiniketan campus of the university, it has reportedly come to light that the land concerned has already been mutated in his name, thus leaving no space for any confusion.



It has reportedly come to light that the District Magistrate (DM) of Birbhum, Bidhan Ray has said that there should not be any further confusion over the piece of land concerned since it has been mutated to make Amartya Sen the current assessee. The land was earlier under his father’s name.

Sen had applied for mutation of his land at the Bolpur BLRO office. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had come out in support of Sen and had handed over to him the land-related documents that revealed that Sen had not encroached upon any additional land as alleged by the university.

Banerjee had met Sen at his ancestral house in Shantiniketan, Birbhum on January 30. The LR record of 1984 mentions that the West Bengal Government gave 1.38 acres of land to Sen’s family. The same 1.38 acres of land is mentioned in the old record of 1956 too.

On Sunday, the university issued a notice to Sen asking him to show cause as to why an eviction order should not be issued against him for not vacating a 13-decimal plot he is allegedly occupying illegally.

Sen was asked to send his reply by March 24 and asked to appear before Ashok Mahato, Joint Registrar and Estate Officer of the central university, either in person or through a representative by March 29 along with evidence substantiating his claim that he is not occupying the land illegally.

The notice further warned that in case he or his representative fails to appear, the case may be decided ex-parte.