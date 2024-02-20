Birbhum: Day after Mamata’s rally, ED raids TMC party office

Kolkata: The day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee was vocal against the proactiveness of the central agencies in Birbhum from a rally there, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, conducted a raid at the TMC party office at Nichupatty area where Anubrata Mondal used to sit.



On Monday afternoon, ED officials went to the BLRO office in Bolpur and checked the details of the land on which the Trinamool Congress party office was constructed. Later, the ED team went to the party office and measured the building and the land.

The central agency officials also talked with the shopkeepers around the party office. On Sunday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that despite Mondal being kept behind bars for a long time, he remains in the hearts of the people in Birbhum.