Birbhum core committee asked to attend meet

Kolkata: With Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) core committee led by state president Subrata Bakshi is set to hold its first review meeting at Trinamool Bhawan on Thursday to examine the electoral rolls, the party top brass has directed the district core committee of Birbhum to attend the meeting.

According to sources, the core committee in Birbhum did not hold any meeting in the past two months as a result the block wise reports could not be prepared. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had already given a message that the organisation should work unitedly. Banerjee also kept her faith on what electoral results the core committee had ensured during the last Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections. During the recent party meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee had sent out a message to party strongman in Birbhum Anubrata Mondal to work in coordination with other party leaders from the district — Kajal Sheikh and Asish Banerjee. It is yet to be seen if the party top leaders issue any specific guidelines for the Birbhum core committee from Thursday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the core committee which was constituted following the instruction of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee to monitor the electoral rolls will carry out a stock-taking exercise to find out the status of electoral roll verification in each district. Besides, the district presidents, various chairmen are also expected to attend the meeting. As per the instruction of the party supremo, at least four members of the committee will remain available at Trinamool Bhavan to listen to the party workers from the blocks and districts in electoral roll related problems and will rectify the discrepancies.

Banerjee during her recent meeting had also urged the people of Bengal to verify their names on the voter list and warned that legitimate voters could be removed under the pretext of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment

Act (CAA).