Birbhum: Chaos at BJP party office, leaders stage protest

Pandemonium broke out in the district BJP party office in Birbhum’s Suri on Wednesday after a section of BJP leaders staged demonstration alleging that Panchayat tickets were sold in exchange of money.

A BJP leader, Gora Chand Das filed nomination as an independent candidate after he was denied ticket by the BJP. Das is contesting as independent candidate from 13 Panchayat Samiti seat under Suri I. Das along with his followers staged a protest in front of BJP’s district president Shyam Sundar Gorai.

Das alleged that Gorai was responsible for him not getting the BJP ticket. Das also said that he

will defeat the BJP candidate.

It was learnt that one Rajib Chatterjee who recently switched to BJP from Trinamool Congress was given a panchayat ticket by the BJP. A section of the BJP local leaders alleged that the panchayat tickets were sold by a section of leaders.

Ahead of forthcoming panchayat polls, infighting within the BJP in Birbhum once again came to the fire front.

Incidentally, the BJP has failed to file nominations in many seats due to their weak organization.