Birbhum: At least 6 labourers killed in explosion at colliery

Kolkata: At least six labourers were killed in an explosion at a coal mine at Khoyrasole in Birbhum on Monday morning after a truck full of detonators arrived at the colliery.



Chief Secretary Manoj Pant announced a compensation of Rs 32 lakh, including Rs 2 lakh by the state government. The company will give Rs 30 lakh under a certain scheme. This apart, one of the members of each of the deceased will be given a job of a home guard by the state government.

Sources said, the explosion took place on Monday at the Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited (GMPL) colliery at Bhadulia village of Lokpur area in Khoyrasole after a truck full of detonators arrived there. Due to the explosion, the driver’s body parts flew off about 500 meters, breaking through the windshield. Also, the labourers attempting to unload the detonators too fell victim to the explosion. The entire truck was gutted. While seven labourers were killed, many who were near the truck suffered critical injuries.

Usually detonators used to be transported in a regular interval at the said colliery in two trucks. It is alleged that on Monday the same quantity of detonators were carried in one truck. Due to overloading, the detonators were suspected to have malfunctioned and exploded owing to some friction or pressure. A case was registered at the Lokpur Police Station. However, the officials of the colliery fled after the blast. Police have reportedly secured the blast site where the forensic experts will visit soon for sample collection.