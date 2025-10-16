Birbhum: Army jawan assaulted over forced donation demand

Kolkata: In Suri, Birbhum, an Army jawan and his family were attacked by a group of local youths over a demand for donation. The jawan, identified as Gopinath Dutta, is posted in Kashmir and was home on leave.

He was travelling from Dubrajpur with his wife, Chaiti Dutta, and their unwell child to consult a doctor in Suri when the attack took place.

According to reports, a group of 10 to 12 young men stopped their auto-rickshaw and demanded “chanda” (donation) for a Kali Puja. Gopinath explained that his child was ill and he would contribute on his way back from the doctor’s chamber. However, the youths refused to listen and began verbally abusing the couple. When Gopinath protested, the situation turned violent. He was dragged out of the auto and beaten up in front of his wife and child. The attackers also manhandled his wife and broke her mobile phone as she tried to capture the incident.

Gopinath later said that though he is a trained soldier, he chose not to retaliate, fearing for his child’s safety.

“I could have fought back, but my only concern was to take my son to the doctor. They did not care to listen,” he said. His wife, Chaiti Dutta, added that she repeatedly pleaded with the group, explaining that their child was suffering, but they continued the assault instead of letting them go.

Police from Suri Police Station arrived promptly at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

One person has been arrested in connection with the attack and investigations are underway to identify the others involved.