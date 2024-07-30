Birbhum: Arms dealer arrested

Kolkata: An arms dealer was caught red-handed while trying to sell firearms and ammunition at Khoyerasole in Birbhum on Monday morning after the Officer in Charge (OC) of Khoyrasole Police Station laid a trap disguised as a customer in Birbhum.



According to sources, recently, police were getting information about drugs and arms smuggling but were not able to get the exact coordinates.

On Sunday cops came to know that an arms dealer identified as Ali Hossain is trying to sell some firearms which he procured from some other state. Accordingly, police chalked out a plan and the OC of Khoyerasole police station, Tapai Biswas contacted Hossain posing as a prospected buyer.

On Monday morning a time was fixed to meet at a place on the road towards Saribagan. Several hours before the meeting time, a good number of police personnel in plain clothes were keeping a strict vigil while the OC was waiting at the meeting point.

After a while, Hossain arrived with a carabine, two magazines and 10 rounds of bullets

riding a motorcycle.

Before Hossain could suspect anything, he was surrounded by the police personnel. He was detained and taken to the police station. After registering a case, he was arrested.

Hossain was remanded to 7-day police custody.