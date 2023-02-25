Birbhum: About 40 bombs recovered at bank of Dwarka River

Kolkata: Two drums filled with at least 40 bombs were recovered by the police from the bank of the Dwarka River in Birbhum’s Margram after interrogation of the accused in connection with the murder of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.



During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the two drums were filled with at least

40 bombs. They called the bomb squad to defuse them. The police are investigating whether anyone else was involved in the murder of the two Trinamool Congress workers identified as Laltu Sheikh and Newton Sheikh who were killed in an explosion in Birbhum’s Margram area on February 4.

Since then eight people have been arrested in connection with the killing. While Newton died on the spot, Laltu was admitted to a hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries there on February 5.

Since their death, the police have recovered bags filled with bombs from the house of Congress worker Suzauddin, who was arrested for the alleged murder of the two Trinamool Congress workers. The police found several bags filled with crude bombs while conducting a search operation. The bags were recovered from under a tree inside the house of the accused Congress worker, claimed sources. They were confiscated and later defused. The police have also intensified vigilance in the area.