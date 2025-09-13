Birbhum: 6 dead after stone quarry collapses

Kolkata: Six people were killed and three others grievously injured when a portion of a stone quarry collapsed in Bahadurpur village in Birbhum district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, labourers at the quarry, came under heavy rocks during the mining process at the crusher bed in the afternoon, they said.

The injured were initially admitted to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, following which two among them were subsequently shifted to Burdwan Medical College after their health deteriorated, officials said. Personnel from the Nalhati Police Station and senior government officials rushed to the spot and rescued the injured labourers. It was not immediately known whether the crusher bed operated under a valid license, although locals claimed that illegal mining is rampant in the area with nearly zero safety and security cover for the workers.

“As of now, it is too early to comment on the cause of the collapse. Our senior officers are present at the spot and looking into the matter. They will ascertain whether the mine operated in an illegal manner,” a senior police officer of the district said. According to locals, around 12 labourers were working at the quarry when the accident took place. A section of villagers said the collapse may have been caused by heavy rain in the region over the last month, leading to several mines getting waterlogged and rendering the soil in the area soft.An investigation into the incident is underway.