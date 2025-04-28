Birbhum: 3 kids drown in pond

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, three children aged between four years and eight years drowned at a pond in Nalhati of Birbhum on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, on Monday morning a large number of fishes were found dead and floating in a pond at Bara village in Nalhati. Around noon, four children were playing near the Budhatala pond when suddenly they spotted the dead fishes and got anxious to get some.

While one child was waiting on the bank of the pond, three others were trying to fetch the dead fishes. While doing so, all three of them lost balance and fell into the water. The child waiting for them ran away and informed the local residents. Immediately, the villagers rushed to the pond and started searching

for the children. After a while, all three of the drowned children were rescued and rushed to Lohapur Block Primary Health Centre where they were declared brought dead. Later, police went to the village and sent the bodies for autopsy. The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nalhati II block also visited the village and took stock of the situation.