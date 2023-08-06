Birbhum: 12K gelatin sticks recovered

Kolkata: Tension spread at Rampurhat in Birbhum after a huge quantity gilatin sticks were recovered from an abandoned house late on Saturday night. Till Sunday night, police failed to nab anyone in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip off, cops of Rampurhat police station conducted a raid at an abandoned house in Radipur area of Rampurhat, during which they found 60 boxes containing about 12,000 gelatin sticks. There are several stone quarries in Birbhum where gelatin sticks are used to blast rocks. It is yet to be ascertained whether the gelatin sticks were meant for illegal stone quarries or were stolen from any legal stone quarries for ill motive.

Recently, a stone quarry owner was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for possessing and illegally dealing with explosives. The accused, identified as Manoj Ghosh,was arrested after he was taken to the local police station for interrogation.