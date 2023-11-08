Birbaha Hansda refutes Suvendu’s claim

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state minister Birbaha Hansda on Wednesday refuted Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikar’s allegation where he alleged that a BJP worker in Bankura was murdered by Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants.

Family members of the deceased also claimed that it might have been caused due to a relationship and it has nothing to do with politics.

Hansda said on social media: “The family of the deceased @BJP4Bengal worker has blamed the death on a complicated romantic relationship. The IC, DSP & Addl. SP are at the spot investigating the cause of the death. Meanwhile, LoP @SuvenduWB should stop exploiting this tragedy to malign @AITCofficial.”

Subhadeep Mishra alias Dipu (26), who contested in the panchayat election on a BJP ticket earlier this year, had been missing for the last seven days.

His body was reportedly found hanging from a tree in the Nidhirampur village in Bankura with his hands tied.

“Dipu eloped with the woman last Tuesday. The family of the woman threatened to kill him. Today, his body was found. We believe the woman’s family killed Dipu.

The woman had willingly eloped with him. This is completely a pre-planned murder,” said the family member, adding that they lodged a police complaint.