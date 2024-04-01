Birati: Portion of under-construction building collapses, one dead

Kolkata: Within days of the Garden Reach building collapse that killed 12 persons, a portion of an under construction building fell on a woman’s head, resulting in her death at Birati in North 24-Parganas on Sunday night.



Police have arrested four persons, including three promoters and the developer of the building, on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304) and negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings (288) of the IPC.

Sources said, on Sunday night, around 8:30 pm Keya Sharma Chowdhury (48) of Sarat Colony, in Birati, was talking to a relative on her mobile phone while standing inside the compound of her residence.

Suddenly, a few bricks and a piece of concrete from an under construction building adjacent to her house reportedly fell on her head. Keya collapsed on the ground with multiple injuries on her head. Her husband, Sudip Sharma reportedly said that he rushed out after hearing a loud sound and found his wife lying injured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Sudip alleged that norms were not followed while constructing the building. Despite repeatedly asking the developer to cover the building for construction work, his requests fell on deaf ears. Sudip later lodged a complaint at the airport police station against the promoters and the developer of the building.

On the basis of the complaint submitted, police registered a case and arrested three promoters Goutam Dey, Sajib Sen and Souvik Majumdar along with the developer Ajoy Patel.

It is alleged that while constructing the building several norms and regulations were violated. Sources informed that police have asked the North Dum Dum Municipality for a thorough check of the building. If any flaw is found and municipality authority lodges any complaint, appropriate action will be taken.