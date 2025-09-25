Biplab Deb made BJP Bengal co-in-charge; TMC calls it ‘reward for attacks’

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced key appointments ahead of the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections. BJP MP and Tripura’s former Chief Minister Biplab Deb has been named as the co-in-charge for the state for 2026 Assembly polls.

Reacting to the latest developments, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the BJP rewarded Deb for his attacks on the people of Bengal during his

tenure as Chief Minister. The people of Bengal will “repay him electorally”, Trinamool Congress added.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Tripura is much smaller than Bengal. A person who is not worthy of being a Chief Minister of a smaller state compared to Bengal and shuffled out midterm has been given responsibilities for the BJP for Bengal Assembly elections.

This is the real condition of the BJP. People will bundle and export the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.”

“When Deb was the Chief Minister of Tripura, there was a reign of terror there.

Many Trinamool Congress activists were attacked and assaulted. Those who raised protests were booked by police in various pretexts,” Ghosh added. The appointments, issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, will take immediate effect. As per the directive of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as the state election in-charge for West Bengal.

Copies of the order have also been sent to the state BJP leadership, including the state president and General Secretary (Organisation).

Trinamool Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya also reacted to the BJP’s announcement of Deb’s name as co-in-charge of BJP for Bengal.

He said: “Deb was the person who led the attack on the people of Bengal when they went there. Our party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee gets high security cover. Despite his security cover, his car was vandalised. BJP gives rewards to those who attack people from Bengal.

BJP has stopped state’s dues. People of Bengal will give a befitting reply in the 2026 Assembly elections.”