BIP-led Panchayat board fails to live up to assurance of repairing road

BALURGHAT: Failing to live up to assurances of repairing a road of 2.5 km stretch from Shibtali to Chalk-Andharu under Chingishpur Gram Panchayat (GP) of Balurghat block, the local residents have trained guns at the BJP.



The locals have alleged that the BJP leaders, before the rural polls, had assured to repair the road immediately after coming to power. According to the villagers, the condition of the 2.5 km paved road is deplorable.

Chingishpur GP is under the control of BJP. Out of 22 seats, BJP won 12, Trinamool Congress 7 and Left Front 3. The process of other development works, including roads through the Standing Committee meeting of ZP is on.

A demand has been raised by the locals to take an immediate action on it. Jharna Burman, a local woman, said: “The 2.5 km stretch includes Shibtali, Chandipur (East), Sanapara, Mujahidpur, Amrail and Chalk-Andharu villages. Although this road was paved in 2004, it was not

renovated later.”

Ashim Roy, a local said: “Due to the lack of renovation, the carpeting has disappeared. Accidents are a daily occurrence. BJP leaders had promised to repair the road if they formed the board. However, they have not done anything.”

However, BJP-run Chingishpur GP Pradhan Ranjan Kumar Mahato is banking on the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad for this task.

“The repair of paved roads is not usually done by the Gram Panchayat. The GP is responsible only for repairing the concrete and cement roads. I will go to the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad with the people of the area for the work of that road to be done.”

Ambarish Sarkar, Saha-Sabhadhipati of ZP, said: “After the formation of ZP board, the meeting of Standing Committee has been completed. Our 21 ZP elected members are preparing the list of their respective areas. We will work in all places under our jurisdiction including the GP areas where the BJP has formed the board.”