Biopsy test to begin at Balurghat Dist Hosp from ‘next week’

BALURGHAT: In a significant development for healthcare in South Dinajpur, biopsy reports will now be available within a week at Balurghat District Hospital. The announcement was made by hospital Superintendent, Krishnendu Bikas Bag, who revealed that the new testing centre is set to open on the ninth floor of the hospital.



“This is a major step forward for us,” said Bagh. “If everything proceeds as planned, the biopsy tests will commence next week.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health, South Dinajpur, Sudip Das highlighted the importance of this advancement, noting: “This test was not previously available anywhere in South Dinajpur. Now, we will be able to conduct biopsies within the district, thanks to the efforts of the hospital authorities.

Balurghat District Hospital has introduced many new tests that were not available before.” Previously, samples collected from surgeries involving tumors or gallbladders at Balurghat District Hospital were sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for biopsy.

This process was cumbersome and time-consuming, as samples could only be dispatched when hospital vehicles made the trip to Malda, which was not on a daily basis.

Consequently, patients and their families often faced delays and harassment while waiting for critical diagnostic reports.

With the new facility in place, these delays will be eliminated. Bagh emphasised: “This is the first time we are starting biopsy tests here in Balurghat.

We have received all necessary equipment and hope to begin within the next week. This will greatly benefit patients and their families by providing test results within a week.”

The local availability of biopsy testing is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of medical diagnostics in South Dinajpur, ensuring faster and more convenient healthcare for the community.