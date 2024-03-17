Biopsy test service starts at Siliguri Dist Hospital

Siliguri: After introducing cancer day-care services, a biopsy test service has also been started in Siliguri District Hospital.

Gautam Deb, the Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) of the hospital kicked off the service on Saturday.

With this service, people will not have to go outside for the test, which will save time and money.

Not only biopsy but also a separate ticket counter has been inaugurated at the hospital for pregnant women, elderly and specially-abled people.

“This hospital stood first in the entire state under the Kaya Kalpa project. For this, the state government will give us Rs 50 lakh which will be used for the betterment of the hospital,” said Gautam Deb.

About a year ago, a cancer day-care service started at the hospital. But there is no oncologist or specialist doctor for cancer treatment, therefore, no surgery is being taken place at the hospital yet. But chemotherapy is

being done here. There is a technical problem with the X-ray machine.

Until the machine is fixed, patients will be taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for X-rays. Hospital vehicles will be used for that.