Biopsy test facility launched at Balurghat Dist Hosp

BALURGHAT: The much-awaited biopsy testing facility was inaugurated at Balurghat District Hospital, marking a significant advancement in the region’s medical infrastructure. Biopsy tests, crucial for cancer diagnosis, will now be available locally, eliminating the need for patients to travel to Malda for such tests.



Biopsy tests involve the examination of tissue samples from various parts of the body, often following surgical procedures. These tests are essential for determining the presence of cancer or other critical conditions in patients.

Until now, patients undergoing surgeries at Balurghat District Hospital had to rely on laboratories in Malda for biopsy testing. However, with the new facility now operational, this vital service is available within the hospital.

The hospital frequently performs a variety of surgeries, including tumour removals and gall bladder operations. After such procedures, tissue samples are sent for biopsy to detect any signs of cancer or other diseases.

In recent years, post-operative biopsy testing has become almost mandatory, providing critical information for both doctors and patients.

Krishnendu Bikash Bag, Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital, expressed his satisfaction with the successful launch of the biopsy testing service.

“We had the necessary equipment and infrastructure in place for a while. We were waiting for the right samples to test the facility. Now that surgeries are being conducted and samples have been received, we’ve successfully tested them in our lab. From now on,

we won’t need to send these samples outside the district,” Bag stated.