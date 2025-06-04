‘Biomining of Dhapa waste can avert Howrah-like disaster’: Environment experts bat for use of bioplastics

Kolkata: The faster the waste from Dhapa dumping ground is processed the lesser will be the risks relating to land subsidence similar to the one that recently took place in Howrah, said Kalyan Rudra, chairman, West Bengal Pollution Control Board. Ahead of World Environment Day, while addressing a seminar on climate change, organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Rudra told the media at the sidelines that biomining is largely the solution for dealing with the waste dumped at Dhapa ground located off Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in the city. He said that Dhapa presently has a mountain of waste while pointing out that the lack of planning when areas such as adjoining Salt Lake, Bidhannagar came up, has led to the massive concentration of garbage at this dumping site. He added that the dearth of adequate dumping space is the prime reason.

The chairman added that on the positive side the material recovery facility set up at New Town has helped take off some load from Dhapa as waste is getting segregated. Meanwhile, Swati Nandi Chakraborty, environment consultant of the Cantonment Board, Government of India, advocated for use of bioplastics. Talking on the advantage of bioplastics, she said that traditional plastics consume 8 per cent of global oil. Bioplastics significantly reduce this reliance. They offer a path to energy independence. Further, conventional plastic takes over 400 years to degrade. Annually, 8 million tons of plastic enter our oceans. Bioplastics degrade much faster, she said. Chakraborty highlighted that bioplastics reduce carbon emissions by 25-75 per cent. This makes them a vital tool in fighting climate change. They are a greener choice, she emphasised. Speaking on market growth and opportunities, she said India has imported biodegradable plastics worth more than Rs 2,400 crores in 2021, almost all of which goes into the manufacturing of carry bags and garbage bags. “The biodegradable market is growing with a CAGR of 12.1 per cent,” she highlighted through her presentation.