Biometric machines given to 37 women from SHGs

t: With the aim to provide home banking services to the elderly and the people residing in rural areas, South Dinajpur district administration provided biometric machines to the women of Self help Groups (SHGs) in a programme organised by the concerned district administration here at Baluchhaya auditorium on Tuesday evening.

Under the Anandadhara Project, 37 women of various SHGs were given the biometric machines to help the villagers and the elderly. “37 women belonging to different SHGs were trained in biometric machine banking services under Anandadhara Project by the initiative of South Dinajpur district administration. Through training, the women were trained to deposit and withdraw money from savings bank accounts through biometric machines. The district administration has taken this step to facilitate the elderly of the remote areas of the district,” said an official.District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna along with other district administrative officials handed over these machines.