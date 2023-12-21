Biometric identification: Long queues at LPG distribution centres

BALURGHAT: LPG distribution centres across Balurghat have been witnessing serpentine queues as hundreds of consumers have been flocking there for biometric identification over the past few weeks, fearing that they may be disconnected by the end of this year if fingerprints are not updated in the system.



According to a source, biometric authentication is required for those who receive the subsidy, especially for consumers from the Below Poverty Level category, who get the subsidy by depositing Rs 315 in their bank accounts.

“It is nothing but a process of re-authentication of biometric credentials. March 31 is the current deadline, extended from the earlier announced date of December 31 for consumers still enjoying subsidy, especially those under the Ujjwala Scheme,” said a source.

Incidentally, re-authentication is mandatory for those seeking subsidy but it makes little difference to non-Ujjwala customers as they get only Rs 19.6 subsidy. According to consumers, the re-authentication process is often marred by technical glitches such as link failures and server problems, resulting in long queues.

“We fear that our supply may be stopped if our biometric credentials are not proved by the end of this year. I even stood in a queue for three hours on Thursday only to get home after a link failed.

I went to the agency office to realise that re-authentication will only help those who actually get a decent subsidy, unlike us, who get almost nothing,” said Suresh Chandra Sarkar of Balurghat.

A local Jishnu Neogi said that the process was frequently punctuated due to technical glitches on Aadhar site and the LPG portal causing delays. Earlier, it was decided that representatives of LPG distributors would visit consumers’ homes or company offices to perform biometric verification.