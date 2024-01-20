Biometric attendance for docs, profs starts in Raiganj Medical College

Raiganj: Following the direction of the National Medical Commission, biometric attendance has commenced for doctors and professors in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital of North Dinajpur district.



Previously, the attendance of doctors and professors was maintained in a register.

Now their digital attendance is being recorded in the office of National Medical Commission in New Delhi.

Bidyut Banerjee, an assistant professor of Raiganj Medical College said: “It is a system upgradation

programme of National Medical Council. The digital attendance of doctors and professors has been centralised and is applicable throughout the country. As a part of this programme, biometric attendance for doctors and professors has started in our medical college replacing the manual system.”

A section of residents of Raiganj alleged that frequently the patient parties complained of late attendance of the doctors in wards at the Raiganj Medical College.

“With the introduction of the biometric attendance system, doctors will be more accountable. Patients will benefit,” stated Subrata Sarkar, secretary of North Dinajpur unit of Blood Donors Forum.