Biography of Father Felix Raj launched at St Xavier’s University

Kolkata: When Rev. Fr. John Felix Raj, SJ, founder vice-chancellor (V-C) of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, was approached by Dr Prabhat Kumar Datta, adjunct professor at the university, to pen his biography, he had one clear instruction, “not to introduce any controversy with a commercial mind in it.” Prof Datta described the book as a testament to the Jesuit motto of excellence and compassion.

On Tuesday, the much-awaited biography titled ‘Magis Mantra’ was launched at St Xavier’s University. Penned by Prof Datta after one and a half years of research, the book carries a foreword by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The launch, attended by state ministers Sujit Bose and Javed Ahmed Khan, along with Jesuit dignitaries Fr. James Arjen Tete, S.J., Dominic Savio, S.J., and Dr. Xavier Jeyaraj, coincided with both Fr. Felix Raj’s birthday and the 115th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa. A chapter in the book is dedicated to Saint Teresa, with whom Fr. Felix Raj shared a special bond.

“If there is no inspiration, there is no point in writing a book. There should be no other agenda than the agenda

of inspiring people, especially the younger generation,” said Fr. Felix Raj at the event. Prof Datta has divided the books into various chapters. It begins with his arrival in Kolkata, the city that became his beloved home, followed by his idyllic childhood in his native village in Tamil Nadu and anecdotes from his school days that revealed his promise and potential.

The chapter on ‘Patna Days’ captures the transformative years that shaped his Jesuit calling, while another explores the influence of ‘Women of Inspiration,’ focusing on his deep bond with Mother Teresa and the impact of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Dedicated chapters also narrate the founding of St. Xavier’s University, his profound spirituality, and the numerous awards he has received, weaving together a portrait of a life devoted to education, faith, and service.