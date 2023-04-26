Binoy Tamang writes to Amit Shah urging him to call a tripartite review meet

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Sabhasad Binoy Tamang who is also the former Administrator of the GTA has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that a Tripartite Review Meeting should be convened soon in Delhi for finding out a permanent and lasting solution along with an alternative to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

In the letter to the Union Home Minister, Tamang alleged that even after 35 years of long experiments on both Autonomous bodies (the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration) political,

economic, and social aspirations could not be fulfilled due to half hearted implementation of the Accord/Agreement and the Act owing to lack of sincerity of the Central Government of India and the state government.

The letter stated that both the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) while accepting the DGHC and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) while accepting the GTA had suspended the demand for a separate state but had not dropped the demand. Both the DGHC and the GTA were temporary and not a permanent political solution.

“I would like to bring to your kind notice that after the signing of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council Accord only one Tripartite review meeting was called during the long span of 20 years of DGHC existence that was held on 07.01.2001 and between 2011 and 2023 not a single Tripartite Review Meeting held after the signing of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Agreement of 2011,” the letter read.

Tamang then went onto request the Union Home Minister to find a way to remove the political, constitutional, judicial and parliamentary hurdles. “I do hope that the Government of India and the Government of West Bengal will will take the above matters seriously by

calling Tripartite Review

Meeting immediately at New Delhi for finding out the permanent and lasting solution and finding out the alternative of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration,” stated the letter.

Copies of the letter were forwarded to the Governor of Bengal CV Anand Bose; Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Darjeeling Lok Sabha MP

Raju Bista.