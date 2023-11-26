Binoy Tamang joins Congress

Darjeeling: Former Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chairman, Binoy Tamang who is also an Independent Sabhasad of the GTA at present joined the Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday in Kalimpong. With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, political equations are fast changing in the



Darjeeling Hills.

“The Hills know that the BJP has done nothing for them in the past 15 years. Only on the basis of false assurances, they have managed to win the MP seats from Darjeeling in three terms. There is a strong anti-BJP wave in the Hills as they have done nothing,”

stated Tamang.

Tamang was handed over the INC flag by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. Incidentally, Tamang was a close aide of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung. Following an agitation in 2017, he and Anit Thapa split the GJM thereby floating the GJM (Binoy faction).

On July 15, 2021, Tamang tendered his resignation from the GJM (Binoy) and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). On December 28, 2022 he resigned from the TMC. “I realised that none of the political parties were keen on addressing the issues of the Gorkhas. In June I got in touch with the INC. I had even written a letter to the INC high command regarding the Gorkha issue. The response from their end was favourable.

Many others are just keeping a tab on the Winter session of Parliament from December 4 to 22, hoping that the BJP will come out with the promised Permanent Political Solution. What I have heard is that they will constitute a committee. In the past also there have been many such committees constituted but what did the Hills get? It is yet another trick to get votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,”

stated Tamang.

In another development, Mann Ghising, president, GNLF will depart for Delhi soon to hold a meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda. “They have called him as the president of a constituent party of NDA to discuss the Permanent Political Solution issue and inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the Scheduled Tribe list,” stated Sandeep Limbu, GNLF leader.