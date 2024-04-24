Binoy Tamang expelled from Congress for ‘anti-party activities’

Darjeeling: Binoy Tamang, general secretary of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, has been expelled from the Indian National Congress (INC) party for six years. A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday by the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC). Interestingly, Tamang had issued a press statement urging voters to support BJP and BJP candidate from Darjeeling, Raju Bista.



The notification, signed by Manoj Chakraborty, General Secretary, Organisation, WBPCC stated that Tamang is being expelled for “anti-party activities.”

The notification also stated that the expulsion came to force immediately.The notification came on the heels of a press statement issued by Tamang on Tuesday. Tamang in his statement stated: “I extend my sincere support to the candidate of BJP from Darjeeling constituency Raju Bista for the constitutional security and justice for the people of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars.

I humbly request all my respected fellow citizens of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai, my associates, supporters, well-wishers, friends, relatives and families to cast their precious votes

to Raju Bista.”

Insiders claim that Tamang, who is the former Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chairman, has been rebelling ever since the Darjeeling Lok Sabha ticket from the Congress party went to Munish Tamang. Binoy Tamang had then stated that he would in no way support or campaign for Munish Tamang. He even went on to state that the prescribed norms for the selection of candidates by the Congress had not been followed in the case of the Darjeeling seat.

Reacting to his expulsion, Tamang stated: “It would have been a matter of concern if I was expelled by the Gorkhas, the people of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri, Terai and Dooars. It does not matter that the Congress expelled me. My expulsion from the Congress is a victory for the Gorkhas, people of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri, Terai and Dooars and a defeat for the Congress.”

Earlier, Tamang was with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and then floated GJM (Binoy faction), Later, he crossed over to TMC and then again switched to the Congress. He has not yet stated anything on whether or when he would be joining the BJP.