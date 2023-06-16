MillenniumPost
Bengal

BIMSTEC Valedictory session held

15 Jun 2023

KOLKATA: Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted the BIMSTEC Valedictory Session on Thursday at a city hotel. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Closing Ceremony was concluded by the Indian Chambers of Commerce, capping off a successful and cooperative gathering of important players from the BIMSTEC area.

The closing ceremony provided a platform for reflection on the accomplishments, results, and potential of the BIMSTEC Nation members’ efforts.

The BIMSTEC gathering highlighted the region’s enormous potential for collaboration and economic development.

High-ranking government representatives, business titans, innovators, and specialists from member states attended the event, which promoted fruitful debates, knowledge exchange, and cross-sector cooperation.

“We have done our best efforts through this conclave, an exposition, to provide venues for commercial interactions between buyers and sellers,” said Mehul Mohanka.

