BIMSTEC meet in Kolkata from Mar 25

KOLKATA: The two-day BIMSTEC ministerial conference, scheduled to be held in Kolkata from March 25, will deal with issues of climate change and food security, a press statement said.



Experts from various fields will discuss issues of regional cooperation among the seven members of ‘Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation’ (BIMSTEC) which will form the bedrock of bilateral relations in the future, it said. “This conference has been designed to address all persisting issues and challenges in BIMSTEC with a country-wise representation and perspective. This programme is a blueprint of the policies that can be implemented, and will highlight what has not worked in the past and what can be made better for future endeavours,” said Arindam Mukherjee, the Director of the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies. The inaugural session on March 25 will be attended by Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, minister of State (external affairs) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh among others. As India has embarked on its journey towards an empowered and inclusive 'Amrit Kaal' through the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' mantra, the collective resolve has been to address a concerted multilateral goal.