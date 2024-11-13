Biman Bose’s health condition stable

Kolkata: Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose was admitted to a hospital in the city on Monday night with a high fever and respiratory distress.

Bose, the chairman of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, complained about uneasiness and respiratory distress after he had returned from a trip to Malda and North Dinajpur. He landed at Sealdah station on Monday morning. According to sources, Bose was suffering from fever for the past three days prior to his hospital admission. He was unwilling to get admitted to the hospital and wanted his treatment to be performed at the party office in Alimuddin Street. The party leaders did not, however, want to take any chances considering Bose’ age and therefore decided to take him to the hospital.

It was learnt that his health condition was stated to be stable. Tests were being performed on Bose to find out if he had any infections. Several party leaders went to the hospital

to see Bose. On Tuesday morning, Bose had tea and read newspapers and had his lunch in the afternoon. Bose was the state secretary of the CPI(M) and is at present, a special invitee to the party’s central committee.