Bimal Gurung’s volte face: Extends support to BJP for Lok Sabha polls

Darjeeling: Suddenly turning volte face, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung announced support to the BJP for this Lok Sabha election. He has asked all to join in the BJP’s nomination filing roadshow in Darjeeling on April 3 from Chowrasta, assuring that everything from Gorkhaland to the inclusion of 11 Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe list will definitely see the light of day, this time. This is the GJM’s fourth term support to the BJP candidate from Darjeeling.

“After thorough discussion with the central committee, core committee we have decided to extend our support to the BJP for the safeguard of the Gorkha aspiration, language, culture and tradition. Keeping the interest of the community at the fore and keeping aside self interests, we have decided to support BJP. We are confident that BJP will win and will fulfill all our demands and aspirations,” stated Gurung, talking to media persons in Darjeeling on Sunday. He gave a clarion call to all, including drivers association, business community to join in the BJP nomination rally at 9:30 am on April 3 at the Darjeeling Chowrasta.

Gurung who had declared that the BJP is going all out to finish regional politics and parties in the Hills and had expressed discontent with the BJP failing to fulfill not a single agenda that had found mention in the election manifesto, was all praise for the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Modi on Sunday. Addressing party supporters, Gurung stated that whatever is being given to Darjeeling is by the Central government. “The state government could not give the utilisation certificate for MGNREGA and so funds to Bengal were stopped by the Union government. After that the Chief Minister met the Prime Minister and requested payment of dues. Modiji released some funds and that is what was deposited in your accounts recently as payment for MGNREGA dues. If the Centre would not have deposited the amount, it would not have reflected in your pass books. The free ration you get is also from Modi so we have to remain grateful to Modi,” explained Gurung.

Political observers opine that Gurung and the GJM no longer call the shots in the Hills as before. In the recent GTA and Panchayat elections, the party failed to show much result. With this support to the BJP the GJM is trying to stay afloat in Hill politics and prove its relevance. A sudden hush hush trip to Delhi a few days ago, regarding which Gurung has maintained a calculated silence, could have been the reason for this sudden turnaround, fee observers.

When questioned on this development, Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha stated: “They have always been together. It is nothing new. Around 6 months ago, most of the Hill regional parties including the GJM were in support of the BJP in the rural polls. We single handedly defeated them. Why should it be difficult now? We will definitely win.”

Adding to this TMC Darjeeling president Papiya Ghosh stated: “The BJP and GJM have realised that their boats are sinking so they are trying to bail each other. We have the Bhumiputra candiidate and we will definitely win.”