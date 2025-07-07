Bilashpur: Locals foil dacoity attempt

Raiganj: An attempt to rob a businessman’s home in Bilashpur was thwarted by vigilant locals on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the capture of five robbers. However, the businessman and his family members were injured. The five were handed over to Karandighi police in North Dinajpur District, while the remaining members of the gang escaped.

The victim, Rejaul Hoque, who operates a wooden furniture shop on the ground floor of his residence in Bilashpur Market, was attacked by approximately 12 robbers around 1 pm.

The assailants, reportedly speaking in Hindi, stormed into the shop, demanded cash and resorted to hacking him with sharp weapons. His shouts for help mobilised nearby traders and residents, who rushed to the scene.

In the ensuing chaos, the gang fled but local residents, responding swiftly, managed to apprehend five. The injured Hoque and his family members were taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Hoque expressed his gratitude toward the brave residents and said: “They spoke in Hindi and appeared to be outsiders. Perhaps the residents of Bihar.”

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District confirmed that the arrested suspects are indeed from Bihar and stated: “All five arrested are under investigation and we are exploring all possible angles.”