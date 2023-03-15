‘Bikshan’: App launched to collect data about private land owners for rehabilitation in Deocha Pachami coal mine area

KOLKATA State Power minister Aroop Biswas on Tuesday launched a web-based application styled as ‘Bikshan’. It has been developed by the WBPDCL to collect data about private land owners and for their rehabilitation in Deocha Pachami, Diwanganj, Harinshinga coal mine areas.



The authorised data collectors will go door-to-door to collect information related to the houses, lands and land owners, using this application.

The data collectors will be taking photographs using there smartphones and recording the geographical location of the house.

These information will be linked to a database which will help to analyse and making decisions in future.

This apart, a Plant Information (PI) platform has also been launched to monitor real time connectivity of power generation information, production process and technology managers with latest technology. This system will not only assist in decision making but also help in reducing the interruptions in power generation by eliminating production related errors.

This system will also help for flawless power generation and monitoring it for quick tracking of problems in several other ways as well.