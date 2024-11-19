Biker held for injuring cop during naka checking

Kolkata: A Sub-Inspector (SI) from West Post Police Station was injured late Sunday night during a naka-checking operation on the Garden Reach Flyover when a motorcycle, attempting to evade the police, collided with a wheeled guard rail while bypassing roadblocks, causing it to crash into him.

Police have arrested the errant motorcycle rider and also seized his two-wheeler.

According to sources, on Sunday night, cops of West Post Police Station were conducting naka checking on the Garden Reach flyover. Around 1:30 am, a motorcycle rider was seen riding his two-wheeler at a high speed and without wearing a helmet. Seeing cops trying to stop him, the motorcycle rider identified as Arjun Singh aged about 18 years tried to bypass the guard rails.

While dodging the rails, Singh hit a guard rail. Due to the impact, the guard rail moved and hit SI Rajesh Modak of West Port Police Station.

Due to the incident, Modak suffered injuries on his left ear. He was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital where he

was admitted.

Later the motorcycle rider was taken into custody by the police and a case was registered for rash and negligent driving along with other sections of law. Police are also trying to find out whether he was drunk when the incident occurred.