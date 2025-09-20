Biker crushed to death by dumper

RAIGANJ: A road accident at Haatmoni, under Bahin Gram Panchayat in North Dinajpur’s Raiganj Police Station area, claimed the life of a 40-year-old biker on Friday morning, triggering massive protests from local residents.

The deceased, identified as Khalil Ali, a resident of Dhoabisua village, was returning from Bahin to Raiganj town with a pillion rider when a speeding, sand-laden dumper approached from the opposite direction on the narrow road. Eyewitnesses said Khalil lost balance while trying to negotiate the stretch and was crushed under the rear wheels of the heavy vehicle.

He died instantly, while the pillion rider sustained injuries. News of the accident sparked outrage in the area. Agitated locals blocked the road for several hours, protesting against the reckless driving of dumpers and demanding immediate action to prevent such accidents.

Police later intervened and persuaded the protesters to withdraw the blockade. Abul Kalam Azad blamed bad roads and reckless trucks; police confirmed the post-mortem and launched an investigation into the accident’s exact cause.