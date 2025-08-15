Biker charred to death: Driver held for fatal Salt Lake road mishap

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police on Thursday arrested the driver of the car involved in a fatal accident in Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two motorcycles and a car were waiting at the Sarat Abasan Road–Keshtopur crossing in Sector II when another car, coming from the Baisakhi Abasan side, lost control at the intersection. It first hit the stationary car, then rammed into the two motorcycles, before coming to a halt against the footpath railing. One of the riders, Soumen Mondal, was trapped between the car and the railing and was charred to death after his motorcycle caught fire.

After the accident, an agitated crowd attacked police personnel, accusing traffic cops of failing to save Soumen Mondal. Stones were also hurled, injuring several officers.

To bring the situation under control, police fired tear gas shells. Two cases were later registered, one against the driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and another against unidentified persons for assaulting police personnel. Meanwhile, on Thursday, police received a tip-off that the accused driver, Bijoy Roy, had returned to his house in Malipanchghora, and Howrah City Police was requested to detain Roy.

Accordingly, the accused was detained by the cops of Malipanchghora Police Station and later handed over to the police personnel of Bidhannagar East Police Station.

The forensic experts, on Thursday, inspected the accident site and collected samples to determine how the fire broke out.